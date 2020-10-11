1/1
Juergen F. Mross
1951 - 2020
Juergen Franz Mross, of Sewickley, Pa., and Naples, Fla., passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, with his wife and his sons by his side. Juergen was born in July 1951 in Peine, Germany, to Johann and Irmgard Mross, both deceased. He is survived by his wife, Lori Ann; and his sons, Daniel (Eliza), Robert, Nicholas (Ashley), Maximilian (Madeline), and their mother, Renate. He was also Opa to his beloved grandchildren, Sebastian, Johann, Ivan, Amelie and Heath. Juergen had nine brothers and sisters, all of whom reside in Germany. Dieter, Frank, Bernd, Kerstin, Petra, Burkhard, Birgit, Silke and Sabine. Burkhard preceded Juergen in death. Juergen moved from Germany to New York City in 1976, where he worked for Hermann C. Starck, an industrial metals company. He later moved to Sewickley in 1987, following a job offer, and in 1997, he formed his own successful metals recycling company, Cronimet USA, which he retired from in 2010. Later, in Naples, he generously shared his home with many family members and friends. The grandkids always loved Opas pool and spending time at the beach. He loved his friends and often found himself on the golf course. He was a member of Allegheny CC, Rolling Rock CC, Laurel Valley CC, The Olde Farm in Bristol, Va., and The Old Collier Golf Club in Naples. He never met a stranger and his legend lives beyond America, for Juergen loved to travel. In Europe, Asia, Africa, Mexico, and beyond, there are family, friends and fans who he loved and respected. Juergen was a proud, patriotic American and he fully embraced the American dream. He became a successful businessman, but more importantly, he was a man of integrity and was generous beyond belief. He supported many causes and never turned down an individual in need. He loved and supported the Pittsburgh Symphony, built a beautiful chapel for the Franciscan Sisters, T.O.R., in Ohio, and performed many, many acts of kindness. He was always there for everyone and that is why we will forever love and miss our husband, father and friend. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Coraopolis. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to AHN Center Institute in honor of Juergen Mross, sent to Allegheny Health Network, Office of Fund Development, at 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Service
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
