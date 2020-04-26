Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
(412) 264-3050
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Pelino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Pelino


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Pelino Obituary
Julia (Agostinella) Pelino, 93, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Caring Heights Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late Raffaele Ralph and Anna (Mariani) Agostinelli; and wife of the late Crescenzo Pelino. Julia is survived by her son, Joseph (Mary Lynn) Pelino; sister-in-law, Shirley (Thropp) Polacek; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tony and Mary Pelino; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph (Josephine) Agostinelli, Michael (Olimpia) Agostinella, Charles Agostinella, Quido Gus (Rose) Agostinelli and John Albert Agostinella; and sister, Mary (Frank) Sylvester. Julia was a lifelong resident of Coraopolis and a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and St. Anthony. She was known for her cooking and baking, and was always ready to help her family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Caring Heights for their exceptional, loving care given to her for the past five years. Due to covid-19 restrictions, all services were private. Interment was in Resurrection Cemetery. Services entrusted to the SANVITO FUNERAL HOME.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -