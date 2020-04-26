|
|
Julia (Agostinella) Pelino, 93, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Caring Heights Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late Raffaele Ralph and Anna (Mariani) Agostinelli; and wife of the late Crescenzo Pelino. Julia is survived by her son, Joseph (Mary Lynn) Pelino; sister-in-law, Shirley (Thropp) Polacek; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tony and Mary Pelino; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph (Josephine) Agostinelli, Michael (Olimpia) Agostinella, Charles Agostinella, Quido Gus (Rose) Agostinelli and John Albert Agostinella; and sister, Mary (Frank) Sylvester. Julia was a lifelong resident of Coraopolis and a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and St. Anthony. She was known for her cooking and baking, and was always ready to help her family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Caring Heights for their exceptional, loving care given to her for the past five years. Due to covid-19 restrictions, all services were private. Interment was in Resurrection Cemetery. Services entrusted to the SANVITO FUNERAL HOME.