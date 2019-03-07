|
Julianna T. "Judie" Matthews (Halus), 69, of West Mifflin, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 47 years of James "Jim" Matthews; loving mother of James Matthews, Tina Matthews-Hayes, Christopher (Sacha) Matthews and Julianna (Dan) Debrah; and Nudjma of Jewlina, Elizabeth, Ellie, Joshua, Killian, Noah, Steven, Andrew and the late MJ. She was predeceased by her two brothers and her parents. Julianna was an active member at Holy Spirit Church, where she taught CCD for more than 25 years and ran the fish fry for 17 years, where she was known as the "Crab Cake Queen."
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Spirit Church, West Mifflin.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019