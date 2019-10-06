|
Karen L. Lewis, 76, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Sept. 30. She will be dearly missed by her family. She was a wonderful mother, sister and friend. She was an avid animal lover and loved to play video poker and to garden and see things grow. She also loved to watch football and was a true Steelers fan. She was retired from Carnegie Mellon University, where she spent many years being an administrative assistant to professors and assisting students during their collegiate journey. She was born Jan. 30, 1943, in Universal, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Andrew and Cora Svoboda. She is survived by her sister, Andrea Zummo; and her three children and their families: daughter Tracy Evilsizer and husband John, of Harrison City, and two sons, Timothy Lewis, of North Bessemer, and Brian Lewis and wife Kristin, of Plum Borough. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jake, Sommer, Colin, Abby, Jayden, Nico and Damian.
As per her final wishes, arrangements have been made for cremation. Arrangements are under the direction of HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME INC., 512 Grant Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Oct. 6, 2019