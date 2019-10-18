Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Shadyside Presbyterian Church
Katharine Griswold


1946 - 2019
Katharine Griswold Obituary
Katharine Lockhart Griswold, of Rector, died peacefully at her home at dusk Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Easton, Md., surrounded by her husband and children. Katharine, known to her family and friends as Katie, was born Oct. 19, 1946, to the late George Dilworth Lockhart and Katharine Frazer Lockhart, of Shadyside. She attended Ellis School, Masters School of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., and Mt. Vernon Junior College, where she studied chemistry. Throughout her life, Katie volunteered and contributed to community organizations impacting the lives of those around her. While living in Pittsburgh, she enjoyed supporting the Center for the Arts School, Children's Institute of Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Ballet and Seeders and Weeders Garden Club. After moving to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Katie became actively involved in organizations such as The Talbot County Historical Society, Academy Art Museum, Talbot Hospice, The Talbot County Garden Club and The Country School Parents' Association. Gardening was a passionate love of Katie's, culminating with her Easton home being featured on the Maryland Garden Tour and being archived by the Smithsonian Institute. Having grown as a ballet dancer, Katie was a lifelong supporter of performing arts and was an avid collector of both still life and plein-aire paintings. Katie is survived by her husband, G. Dwight Moore; daughter, Katharine Wainwright; son, Harris E. Wainwright III; daughter, Emily Reed Griswold Larkin, and grandsons Reed Alan Larkin and Rowan James Larkin. She was predeceased in death by brother, John Frazer Lockhart and Pauline Lockhart Palumbo.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Shadyside Presbyterian Church, followed by a private family burial. A reception will follow at the Pittsburgh Golf Club.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601. Arrangements are by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS INC., freyvogelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
