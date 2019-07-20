|
Katherine A. (Keough) Harney, 80, of Monroeville, passed away at home Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of James R. Harney; loving mother of Sean (Pamela) Harney; sister of Louis F. (Ilene) Keough Jr., Margaret M. (Anthony) Bolen and Elizabeth A. (Paul) Kontul; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Louis F. Keough Sr. and Agnes G. (Kinsel) Keough; and brother, James C. Keough.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in North American Martyrs Parish. Interment will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
