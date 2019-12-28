|
Kathleen Ann Coppula, age 65 10/12, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. She was born Feb. 26, 1954, in Export, the daughter of the late John and Helen Zaichuk. She was the beloved wife of William Fiore Coppula, loving mother of Nicholas Zaichuk Coppula, mother-in-law of Eva Dawn Trapp, sister of the late Christine Zaichuk Ryan and adoring grandmother of Kyllian Fox Trapp-Coppula. Kathie's first career was as a registered nurse. After putting Bill through medical school, she earned a bachelor of arts in English writing, a bachelor of science in psychology and a master of fine arts in writing.
Arrangements were entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Township. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northland Public Library, 300 Cumberland Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.northlandlibrary.org.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 28, 2019