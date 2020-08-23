Kathy Peters, 72, of North Versailles, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was born June 20, 1948, in Scranton, and was the daughter of the late Lester and Mary Reese Davis. She was the loving wife of 39 years of Richard Peters. She was a devoted member, Sunday School teacher and deacon of Sampson's Mills Presbyterian Church in White Oak. She graduated as an RN from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa., where she worked as a head nurse in the Cardiac Care Unit. Last fall, she enjoyed attending her 50th Nursing School Reunion. After her marriage, she moved to North Versailles and worked for many years for Family Home Health Services before a stroke forced her to retire. Several medical problems hit her after her stroke, but never stopped her. She loved to cook, read, and travel with Rich to B and Bs all across the country. One very special trip, in 1991, was to Guatemala to adopt our beautiful daughter, Kiriam. For many years at Christmas, she hosted Light-Up Night dinners for the neighbors. She especially looked forward to her Friday evening dinner excursions with the Cube Crew. She loved to volunteer at the food bank at Sampson's Mills, where she served as a co-director for many years. She was one of the first volunteers for the Blessing Board in McKeesport and was a longtime volunteer at the Norwin Public Library Book Sales and served on the Board of the Friends of the Norwin Public Library. She is also survived by daughter, Kiriam (Adam) Kraut; and granddogs, Renzo and Juji, of Lake City, Pa.; sister, Barbara (the late James) Sebring, of Lake Wales, Fla.; and Brandan (Lindsay) Salany, of Irwin. She was GaGa to Brandan's four children, Amelia, Ryan, Eli and Caleb Salany. A gathering for the family took place at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Burial took place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In the near future, a service for friends will take place at her church. Memorial donations may be sent to Sampson's Mills Food Bank, 1665 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com
.