|
|
Kay Ebbert Childs Bissell, 77, of Verona, formerly of Point Breeze, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. Kay Ebbert Childs Bissell, daughter of the late Lowrie Childs Wurts Ebbert and George Singer Ebbert Jr. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, G. William Bissell; sons, John "Jay" Burgwin Childs Jr. (Rebekah) and George W. Childs (Miya) and daughter, Louise Kay Childs Woodside (Nevin); their father, John Burgwin Childs, predeceased her in 1974. Kay is also survived by her sisters, Genevieve "Gez" Miville Ebbert and Lowrie Childs Ebbert Reiter. Kay was devoted to her children, seven grandchildren, her many nieces and nephews, as well as her great-nieces and -nephews. Kay was born and raised in Pittsburgh, attended The Ellis School and graduated from Garrison Forest School outside Baltimore, Md., in 1960. She later attended Briarcliff Manor Junior College inNew York. She married John Burgwin Childs of, Pittsburgh Aug. 25, 1962, and joined him at Salisbury School, in Connecticut. Their three children were born there. After John's passing, Kay returned home to Pittsburgh with her children to be nearer to family. Kay soon became the administrative assistant to the Head of School at Shady Side Academy Junior School, a position she transcended for 28 years, serving five different Heads. Kay was a sixth-generation member of Calvary Episcopal Church, where she was baptized, confirmed and married. Her love of choral music began when she was a member of Calvary's youth choir under the direction of Donald G. Wilkins, and she fostered a love of music in her children. She served on Parish Council, as Secretary of the Vestry and co-chair of the Stewardship Campaign. She often worked on the Women of Calvary Holiday Bazaar. After retirement, Kay reveled in her role as grandmother, welcoming her grandchildren into her kitchen for a snack and a chat after school. She was a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames, The Pittsburgh Golf Club and the Twentieth Century Club. We look forward to celebrating her life later this year, perhaps as early as June. Arrangements are by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS INC. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Calvary Episcopal Church or The Ellis School in Pittsburgh.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020