Kay Campbell Wiegand, 77, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born May 29, 1942, in Butler, Pa., to Richard and Geraldine Campbell. Kay had one brother, John Jamison Campbell, who preceded her in death in 1964 at the age of 16. Kay is survived by her husband of 50 years, Roger Conant Wiegand, of Sewickley; her three children and their spouses, Roger Conant Wiegand Jr. (Diana Tepe), of Boulder, Colo., Betsy Wentz (Chris Wentz), of Sewickley, and Susan Brown (Scott Brown), of Chicago, Ill.; and her nine grandchildren. After graduating from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Kay started her career as a kindergarten teacher, and then transitioned into interior design. She opened her design business, Kay Wiegand Inc., in 1977. For 30 years, she literally and figuratively colored the world around her. She found great joy in helping people love their homes. Kay's home was a true reflection of herself: beautiful, bright and welcoming. One of her favorite pieces of advice: "buy what you love and you'll find a place for it." Kay truly saw the best in everything and everyone. She was kind, gracious, loving and good. People who knew her always said she made them feel special, like they were the only one in the room. Filled with compassion, Kay was a dedicated friend to so many and absolutely adored being "Grandma K" to her grandchildren. Kay was very involved in the Sewickley community that she loved so dearly. She was a respected board member of Sewickley Academy for 14 years. Kay was also a loving supporter of Center for Hope and Girls Hope of Pittsburgh. Those who knew Kay knew her as a red-lipstick-loving, blue-jeans-wearing, ponytail-sporting woman who made this world a better place. She was selfless, always putting others first. She was so very loved! Kay had been battling Alzheimer's for over a decade, and we are so grateful she is now relieved of that burden. With the renewed grace we all knew her to have, she is now reunited with family and friends in the eyes of the Lord. There is no doubt Heaven is a more colorful place with Kay Wiegand present. We will be planning a celebration in honor of Kay's life at a later date. Arrangements are by COPELAND'S. Donations may be made in honor of Kay to the following: https://alz.org, http://www.thecenterforhope.com, or https://www.girlshope.org.