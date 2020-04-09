|
Kelly McKee-Kessler, born Nov. 23, 1974, in Pittsburgh, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at age 45. Kelly was fiercely loyal, kind, dependable and funny. She protected those she loved and dropped everything for those in need. Growing up, she played competitive softball, where she forged lifelong friendships with so many who will miss her deeply. She was a veteran of the Navy and a dedicated medical technologist for the Veterans Administration. Kelly enjoyed hosting family and friends for memorable holiday parties and celebrations and she was great at it. Kelly adored her three cats, Victor, Selene and Sonya, and was a lifelong Bon Jovi fan. She was a wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter, stepmother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Al and Arlene Brady; and is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 17 years, Jack Kessler; and so many others who loved her and will miss her dearly; her parents, John and Penny McKee; her sister, Jamie; brothers, Nick (Ricki) and Jonathan; nephew, Mason; and closest friend, Bobbi. Kelly is also survived by her seven stepchildren, Jaclyn (Kevin), Ashley (Andrew), Jack, Anthony, Jesse, Alex and Aubrey; and her eight grandchildren, Raegan, McKenna, Quinlan, Ezra, Judah, Jordon, Jonah and Kennedy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kelly's memory may be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. A service in Kelly's honor will be held at a future date. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.