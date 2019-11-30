Home

Kenneth F. West


1931 - 08
Kenneth F. West, 88, of Penn Hills, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. He was born Aug. 12, 1931, in Duquesne, a son of the late Lewis and Elizabeth West. He attended Grace Baptist Church in Monroeville. He was an Army veteran who went on to work as a computer operator for U.S. Steel for over 40 years before retiring. Ken coached the Little League baseball, participated in the neighborhood bowling league, and delivered Meals-on-Wheels food. He had a great sense of humor, was kind-hearted and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Wayne West. He is survived by his wife of over 63 years, Virginia A. (DeBiase) West; children, John (Cynthia) West, of North Versailles, James (Pam) West, of Latrobe, Elizabeth (James) Fillar, of Plum, and Edith West of Penn Hills; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Raymond (Linda) West, of North Huntingdon, and Robert West, of Maryland.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 724-863-1200. Everyone will gather at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home for a funeral service, with the Rev. Grant Abe officiating. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park in North Huntingdon Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 30, 2019
