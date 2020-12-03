Kenneth "Ken" N. Miller, 72, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Ken was born Aug. 24, 1948, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Norbert and Esther Miller. He is survived by his wife, Ione; four children, Jeff, Mike (Sarah), Marcy (Josh) and Andrew; six grandchildren, Payten, Devin, Allie, Luke, Collin and Elisabeth; sister, Barb; in-laws, Milton McC. Gatch, Lucinda (Dan) Poindexter and George (Erica) Gatch; nieces and nephews, Brian, Jenna, Ben and Jill; and many other relatives. Ken had a long career in the food service industry, highlighted by executive positions with Aramark and UPMC. He remained busy in retirement, volunteering his time with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and First Tee organizations. Ken was a loving husband, a devoted father and grandfather, and a wonderful friend to so many people. He most enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, drinking a cold beer, playing with his German shepherd pup, cheering for his Wisconsin Badgers, and attending his grandkids' events. He will be profoundly missed and forever loved by those who knew him. A memorial service and celebration of life party will be held in August 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (pittsburghfoodbank.org
). Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
.