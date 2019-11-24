Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Schroeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth P. Schroeder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth P. Schroeder Obituary
Kenneth P. Schroeder, 61, of Harmony, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. He was the father of Haley Rose Schroeder; brother of Robert E. (Donna) Schroeder, James K. (Becky) Schroeder, Gary T. (Patti Kurtz) Schroeder, Susan S. (William) Eichenlaub, Kathryn S. (Joseph) Perkins, John D. (Laura) Schroeder, William J. (Tracey) Schroeder and David A. (Kim) Schroeder; also survived by 13 nieces and nephews; and 21 great-nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. (Winifred) Schroeder. Ken was a gentle, caring and loving brother. He was an avid Penguins fan and will be missed by all who knew him.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at noon Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway.
www.simonsfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to , .
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -