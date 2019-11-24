|
Kenneth P. Schroeder, 61, of Harmony, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. He was the father of Haley Rose Schroeder; brother of Robert E. (Donna) Schroeder, James K. (Becky) Schroeder, Gary T. (Patti Kurtz) Schroeder, Susan S. (William) Eichenlaub, Kathryn S. (Joseph) Perkins, John D. (Laura) Schroeder, William J. (Tracey) Schroeder and David A. (Kim) Schroeder; also survived by 13 nieces and nephews; and 21 great-nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. (Winifred) Schroeder. Ken was a gentle, caring and loving brother. He was an avid Penguins fan and will be missed by all who knew him.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at noon Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway.
Contributions may be made to
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 24, 2019