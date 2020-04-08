|
Kenneth Richard Alcott, 35, of Indiana, formerly of Irwin, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Indiana. Born June 7, 1984, in Mt. Pleasant, he was a son of Jennifer Gayle (Green) Martinelli and Samuel Bowman Alcott. Ken was a chef at Venice Caf? and Pizzeria Restaurant in Indiana. He loved to cook and work in the restaurant. He also enjoyed camping, hiking and the outdoors. Ken loved listening to classic rock music, being with his dogs (Mirra Rain, Gema and Gizzy) and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by a son, Hunter, as well as his mother, Jennifer G. Martinelli and her husband, Craig, Irwin; and the love of his life, Stacy Rocco, of Indiana. He will also be remembered by his siblings: Craig Martinelli Jr. (Lynn), of Penn Hills; Marie Scatena (Angelo), of Plum Borough; Anthony Martinelli (Jessica), of Greensburg; Zachary Martinelli (Cate Kindt), of Greensburg; and Samuel Alcott, of West Newton. Other survivors include Stacy's daughters, Justine, Larissa and Lexi Rocco, of Indiana, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his grandparents and his uncle, Michael Green. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, service arrangements are private. The RAIRIGH-BENCE FUNERAL HOME of Indiana is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at rbfh.net.