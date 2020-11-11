Kenneth R. Wilson, 88, of Plum, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 67 years of Elvira J. (Babuscio) Wilson; loving father of Pamela Leonard, Sandra (James) Esperseth and Cathy Wilson; grandfather of Jeffrey Leonard and Jennifer and Zoe Esperseth; brother of Thomas (Geraldine) Wilson, the late Lois (Carl) Samson and the late James Wilson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Kenneth proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. Honoring his wishes, funeral services will be private. Interment with military funeral honors will be in Plum Creek Cemetery. If desired and in lieu of flowers, the Wilson family suggests memorials to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or at lovetotherescue.org
.