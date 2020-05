Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth W. McCracken, a native of Pittsburgh/Crafton, made his home in Florida and left us Monday, April 20, 2020, He was the son of Wayne and Mable Adams McCracken; beloved husband of wife, Judy Schohn McCracken; and is survived by stepson, John Acciaroli Jr. He was a retiree from J&L Steel. Kenneth is to be interred in the Military Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.



