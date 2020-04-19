|
Kent E. Baldauf passed away at his home in McMurray on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Kent lived life to its fullest and was a friend to everyone he met. He was the dearly loved husband of Kathy Baldauf for almost 53 years; adored father and best friend to his children, Kent Jr. (Renee) Baldauf, Krista Luke and Kara (John) Monocello; and the dearest "Papa Bear" grandfather to Abigail, Kent III, Lydia, P.J., Johnny, Maggie, Christian and Stuart. Kent is also survived by his brother Walter (Marlene) Baldauf; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and extended family. Kent graduated from Erie Cathedral Prep in 1960, and went on to earn a metallurgical engineering degree from Carnegie Mellon and a law degree from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. Prior to and during law school, he worked for Kaiser Aluminum Corp., and as a product design engineer at General Electric. He was a practicing intellectual property lawyer for 50 years, and was a partner and former chairman of The Webb Law Firm in Pittsburgh. Kent was a past president of the Pittsburgh Intellectual Property Association and a member of the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, and American Bar Associations. Kent was a member of The Duquesne Club, Valley Brook Country Club, and Colonial Country Club (Ft. Meyers, Fla.). He loved travel, playing golf, and cheering for the Steelers, Pirates, and Pitt, but his favorite pastime was spending time with his family, friends, and co-workers. Kent lifted everyone around him with his gracious manner, kindness, and humor. Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Kent's name can be made to the Greater Washington County Food Bank (gwcfb.org) or Pennies from Heaven (penniesfromheavenpittsburgh.org).