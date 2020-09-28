Kerri Elizabeth Giles, 26, of Ormond Beach, Fla., formerly of Jeannette, was called to be with the Lord early Friday morning, Aug. 28, 2020, in a fatal car accident. Born Sept. 4, 1993, Kerri graduated Jeannette High School, where she was valedictorian. Kerri was on the tennis team, marching band and winter guard, as well as national honor society. She continued her education at Seton Hill University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in forensic science. Kerri is survived by her beloved dogs that she loved so much, Layla and Dwayne' as well as her girlfriend, Lily; mother, Kelly M. Giles, of Greensburg, father, Tim Santimyer, of Daytona Beach, Fla.; brother, Jerome Joseph Giles, and sister, Abigail Noel, both from Greensburg; sister, Tami Santimyer, of Washington, D.C.; grandmothers, Betty Giles, of Greensburg, and Marge Noel, of Delmont. Preceding her in death are her grandfathers, Jerome J. Giles and Leonard Santimyer; grandmothers, June Santimyer and Dolly Giles; aunt, Jerri Liming; and uncle, Benjamin Hogan Giles. We released lanterns from the beach in Ormond, where she enjoyed being. We gathered to honor Kerri's memory at her celebration of life on Sept. 4, her 27th birthday. Kerri loved being at the beach with her dogs and all of her friends. Gone but not forgotten, we love you Kerri Elizabeth Giles. Until we're together again. There will be a celebration of life at a later date for family and friends in Pennsylvania.



