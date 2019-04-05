Kerry L. McFeely, 59, of Charleroi, son of Ada McFeely Kuhel, of California, Pa., passed away unexpectedly, peacefully in his sleep Monday, March 25, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years, Patricia McFeely; brothers, Robert Kuhel and his wife, Rebecca, of Perryopolis, Mark Kuhel and his longtime girlfriend, Christine Brownfield, of Belle Vernon, and Roy Kuhel and his wife, Justine, of Charleroi; and sisters, Crystal Dwzinsky and Paula Scaccia, both of Belle Vernon. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Kerry loved archery and building World War I and World War II models. Kerry studied Tang Soo Do at the C.S. Kim Karate School in Monroeville, where he became a master black belt. Kerry was also a member of the

Charleroi Russian Club, 1100 McKean Ave., Charleroi, where a wake in his honor will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at WILLIAM A. BAUTZ FUNERAL HOME, 139 Main St., New Eagle.

Any correspondence can be sent to P.O. Box 547, Charleroi, PA 15022-0547. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. RIP, sweet angel! Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary