Kevin D. Flanagan, 70, of North Versailles, formerly of Meadville, Pa., and Baltimore, Md., passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was son of the late Carroll and Adelaide (Fontz) Flanagan; beloved husband of Vicki (Konopka) Flanagan; loving father of Robert Love, Mathew (Linda) Love, Sean (Kate) Flanagan, Ryan Flanagan, and Jamie Flanagan Hession; brother of Terence (Barb) Flanagan and Kerry (Joe) Flanagan Upman; also six grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Kevin was an insurance agent for Combined Insurance for over 30 years and enjoyed expressing his P.M.A. (positive mental attitude). Kevin loved traveling on casino trips with his wife of 37 years, Vicki, and indulging in Maryland blue crabs. He took pride in his yard and was always working on improving his golf game. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, capacity at the funeral home is limited to 25 people at a time and masks will be required. Pa. Department of Health and CDC guidelines will be followed. For online condolences, please visit www.kutchfuneralhome.org
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local humane society.