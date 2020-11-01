1/1
Kevin D. Flanagan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin D. Flanagan, 70, of North Versailles, formerly of Meadville, Pa., and Baltimore, Md., passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was son of the late Carroll and Adelaide (Fontz) Flanagan; beloved husband of Vicki (Konopka) Flanagan; loving father of Robert Love, Mathew (Linda) Love, Sean (Kate) Flanagan, Ryan Flanagan, and Jamie Flanagan Hession; brother of Terence (Barb) Flanagan and Kerry (Joe) Flanagan Upman; also six grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Kevin was an insurance agent for Combined Insurance for over 30 years and enjoyed expressing his P.M.A. (positive mental attitude). Kevin loved traveling on casino trips with his wife of 37 years, Vicki, and indulging in Maryland blue crabs. He took pride in his yard and was always working on improving his golf game. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, capacity at the funeral home is limited to 25 people at a time and masks will be required. Pa. Department of Health and CDC guidelines will be followed. For online condolences, please visit www.kutchfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local humane society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Service
10:00 AM
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-4054
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James F. Kutch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
I know your Irish eyes are smiling down on us.your party will go on.forever in my heart. love u Kerry
kerry
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved