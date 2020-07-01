Kim Lee Herd, age 59 of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home after a long illness. The oldest daughter of Henry and Patricia Herd, she was born July 6, 1960, in Pittsburgh. Kim was educated in both the Wilkinsburg and Penn Hills school districts. She graduated in 1979 from Penn Hills High School and attended Community College of Allegheny County. Kim was formerly employed by the Carnegie Museum, Allegheny General Hospital and Management Science Associates (MSA). Kim enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved to travel starting from an early age when she traveled to Europe. Kim enjoyed music and musical theater and liked sports -- especially softball and the Steelers. But what brought her the most joy was interacting with children. Kim loved her family. Deanbay, Destiny, Diamond and Arthur brought her so much joy, and she loved making memories with them. She used to joke, "These kids are killing me and keeping me alive at the same time!" "Aunt Kim," as she was affectionately called, always had children with her. She knew where they could eat for free, where there were educational activities and where the best parks and playgrounds could be found. Her love for children and their wellbeing earned her the nickname "Mother Goose" by a friend. Kim's spirit was as bright as the colorful clothes she wore. She organized social activities such as bus trips to New York or softball trips to Virginia. The most beautiful event she planned was her wedding it was exactly what she envisioned: an early morning ceremony with a breakfast reception and jazz band. She was very proud of how well the day went and a good time was had by all! Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Herd and Patricia Herd, and her sister, Denise Hunter. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Michael Richburg; children, Deanbay, Destiny, Diamond and Arthur, and stepdaughter Talisha Wright; grandchildren, Aaron Liggins and Zhavaire Moran-Moore; loving mother, Manella Hunter, of Las Vegas, Nev.; two sisters, Gina Herd and Kelli Herd, both of New York City; brothers, John Herd and Lateef Bakare, both of Wilkinsburg, and Richard Hunter, of Las Vegas, Nev.; nephews, Richard (Sam) Hunter, Antonio Herd, Javon Waldon, Angelo Herd, Amilio Herd, Alexander Walk and Jeremy Washington; nieces, Angel Herd, Latisse Bakare, La'teice Bakare and Alivia Cupcake Herd; aunts, Deborah Whitehead, Marquetta (Neicy) White and Chloe Lee; uncles, Emmett Lee Jr. and Cletus Lee; along with a host of other relatives and friends. Kim will be missed beyond words, but her life of loving and giving and her beautiful spirit lives on in the minds, hearts and souls of all she knew. Early on, Kim made a decision to donate her body to research, and as such, Phoenix, Ariz.-based Science Care has the shell that once held her soul. Donors like Kim make it possible for Science Care to support advancements in surgical technology, surgeon training and much more. Kim continues to give. A celebration of life ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Monroeville Community Park West, Pavilion No. 3, located at 2399 Tilbrook Road, Monroeville, PA 15146. Cards and condolences can be mailed to Herd, P.O. Box 750241, Forest Hills, NY 11375. Flowers, food and other items can be delivered to Showers of Blessings Ministries, 1921 Leechburg Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store