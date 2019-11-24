Home

Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Krista L. Piotrowski

Krista Lee Piotrowski, 51, of Ross Township, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Glenn Piotrowski; sister of Elena Tachau and Eric (Christie) Tachau; and is also survived by six nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Hans and Vivian Tachau.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
www.simonsfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to , www.kidney.org.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 24, 2019
