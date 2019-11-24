|
|
Krista Lee Piotrowski, 51, of Ross Township, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Glenn Piotrowski; sister of Elena Tachau and Eric (Christie) Tachau; and is also survived by six nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Hans and Vivian Tachau.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Contributions may be made to , www.kidney.org.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 24, 2019