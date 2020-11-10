1/1
Kristine J. Traficanti
Kristine J. Traficanti, 59, of Plum, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, after of courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Daniel J.; loving mother of Daniel Jr. and Cameron M.; sister of Lynn (Jan) Stewart, Jay (Maria) Stewart and the late Lawrence William (Kathy) Stewart; and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was formerly employed at AAA and Valley Honda. She was an unconditionally loving mother and devoted wife. Her magnetic smile and positive spirit touched everyone she has come into contact with. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, with a blessing service to follow at 8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
