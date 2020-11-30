Lacey Sye, 44, formerly of Sewickley, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Heritage Valley Hospital. She was born Aug. 10, 1976, to George and Jill Sye. She graduated from Quaker Valley High School, and continued to Sewickley Valley School of Nursing and Carlow College to obtain her registered nursing degree and master's degree. She worked as a registered nurse. Lacey is survived by her mother, Jill Sye, of Conneaut Lake, Pa.; a son, Devin Sye; and a brother, Derek Sye. She was preceded in death by her father, George Sye. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at her family's home in Conneaut Lake. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dickson Funeral Home and Crematory, 130 N. Second St., Conneaut Lake, PA 16316, Rocco R. Tedesco III, supervisor. Please sign the online registry at hatheway-tedesco.com
.