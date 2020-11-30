1/
Lacey Sye
1976 - 2020-11-27
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lacey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lacey Sye, 44, formerly of Sewickley, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Heritage Valley Hospital. She was born Aug. 10, 1976, to George and Jill Sye. She graduated from Quaker Valley High School, and continued to Sewickley Valley School of Nursing and Carlow College to obtain her registered nursing degree and master's degree. She worked as a registered nurse. Lacey is survived by her mother, Jill Sye, of Conneaut Lake, Pa.; a son, Devin Sye; and a brother, Derek Sye. She was preceded in death by her father, George Sye. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at her family's home in Conneaut Lake. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dickson Funeral Home and Crematory, 130 N. Second St., Conneaut Lake, PA 16316, Rocco R. Tedesco III, supervisor. Please sign the online registry at hatheway-tedesco.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dickson Funeral Home
130 N Second St
Conneaut Lake, PA 16316
814-382-2895
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dickson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Lacey’s passing. We had some really fun times and she will definitely be missed ❤
Tanny Whitlock
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved