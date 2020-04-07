|
|
Larry Ayers Seighman, 68, of Export, died at home Monday, April 6, 2020, after his courageous two and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer. Larry was born Oct. 5, 1951, in Uniontown, to Robert and Ruth (Ayers) Seighman. Larry was an Army veteran who served during the Vietnam era. He was a retired painter of Seighman Painting and worked for Wolfe-Von Geis Funeral Home. He was a member of Poke Run Presbyterian Church and graduated from Franklin Regional High School in 1970. Larry was an avid fan of NASCAR and MLB. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Bonnie, and his faithful dog, Goldie. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Debbie (Campbell) of 34 years; three daughters, Erin Seighman, of Export, Bonny (Seth) Grills, of Level Green, and Rachel MacIntosh, of Manor; three grandchildren, Joey MacIntosh and Quincy and Mila Grills; two brothers, Dennis (Pam) Seighman and Terry (Thresa) Seighman, both of Export, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to present health concerns, there will be no public funeral services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export, is assisting the family with arrangements. Donations can be made in Larry's name to Poke Run Presbyterian Church or to http://goldenretriever.rescueme.org/pennsylvania.