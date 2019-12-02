|
|
Laura Margaret Lotto Burchesky, 99, of Clairton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 ,at Manor Care in Whitehall. She was born June 18, 1920, in Coal Valley, Jefferson Hills, daughter of the late Carl and Mary Sinatra Lotto. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Burchesky; loving mother of JoAnn (Barry) Kylander, of Pleasant Hills, Robert M. Burchesky, of Clairton, and Connie (Craig) Ramsey, of Elizabeth; sister of Anthony Lotto, of Jefferson Hills; and sister-in-law of Emma Lotto, of Akron, Ohio; cherished grandmother of Erin (Sam) Nunnery, of Gibsonia, and Jessica (Nick Chiavetta) Ramsey, of McKees Rocks; and great-grandmother of Samuel Wilson Nunney V. Also survived by many great- and great-great- nieces and -nephews. Laura was preceded in death by brothers, Paul, Anthony, John, and Carl Lotto; and sisters, Madeline Burgy, Mary McClanahan, Minnie Foster, Abbie Jordan and Josephine Lotto. Laura was a member of St. Paulinus Church, Holy Angels Church and most recently St. Michael's Church in Elizabeth. She was the owner of Lotto's Beauty Salon for over 60 years.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at S.M. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 432 N. 6th St., Clairton, PA 15025. A funeral prayer will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael's Church, presided by Father Thomas Wagner. Interment will follow at St. Clare Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Manor Care at 505 Weyman Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, in thanks for their compassion and care. Online condolences may be offered at www.finneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 2, 2019