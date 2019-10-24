|
Lavonne M. Marangoni, 80, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Verona, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 55 years to Roy Marangoni; loving mother of Gary (Kara) Marangoni; grandmother of Jamie (Jon) Beals and Kim, Leda, Mitchell, Noah and Olivia Marangoni; also survived by her brother-in-law, Doug Tharp; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Martha Mitchell; and her sister, Claudette Tharp. Lavonne was a graduate of Duquesne University School of Nursing and went on to earn a Ph.D. in education from the University of Pittsburgh. Lavonne embarked on her career path as a visiting nurse and over the years worked as a parish nurse and a nurse for the Red Cross, while she became an educator in the field of health and nursing.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Oakmont United Methodist Church, 419 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Everyone please meet at church. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery,Penn Hills.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to through their website at stjude.org, or through their website at donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019