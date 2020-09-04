Lawrence Jeffrey Holden, 64, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born Sept. 18, 1955, and was the son of the late John Leslie and Rebecca Link Holden. He was a retired driver for Port Authority after many years of service. He was a member of the former St. Mary's German Church, the former St. Pius Church, and now Mary, Mother of God. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Byard Holden; sons, Timothy Holden, of Elizabeth, and Jeffrey (Kristen Walker) Holden, of White Oak; grandchildren, Nathan, Kelsey and Austin; and siblings, Dennis (Lynn) Holden, of Zephyrhills, Fla., Patricia (Dave) Barry, of Tampa, Fla., Rebecca (Dennis) Manning, of Spring Hill, Fla., and Margaret (John) Harris, of Tampa, Fla.; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and -nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley; and brothers, John and Paul. A gathering was held Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412 678 6177), and Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday at Corpus Christi Church. Burial followed. Remembrances in Lawrence's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.