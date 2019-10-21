|
Leonard C. Colangelo, 83, of Harrisville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at home. Leonard was born March 13, 1936, in Trafford, he was the son of Leonard V. and Mildred Colangelo. He was married to Judith Wienand on July 6, 1966. Leonard retired from Joy Manufacturing in Franklin. He worked as a tool and die maker. Leonard enjoyed being at home with his family and his pets. He always had projects going that kept him busy. Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judith, of Harrisville; his children, Lynn Boyer, of Hawaii, Luann Pienaar, of Plum, Lisa McElroy, of Arizona, Mike Hopkins, of Polk, Michelle Colonna, of Virginia, and Brian Colangelo of South Carolina; his grandchildren, Chris Winstead, Christina Winstead, Crasandra Winstead, William Hopkins, Jeremy Hopkins, Justin Hopkins, Charles Pienaar, David Pienaar, Gabrielle Colonna, Angelina Colonna, Vincent Colonna, Maria Colonna and Nicolas Colonna; numerous great-grandchildren also survive.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at JAMISON-McKINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville, PA 16038. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Prairie Cemetery, Harrisville.
