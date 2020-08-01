1/1
Leonard F. Watts
1950 - 2020-07-27
Leonard Frederick Watts, 70, of Fayetteville, Ga., entered eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020. Leonard was born Feb. 28, 1950, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Leland and Fortunata (Signore) Watts. He grew up in Pittsburgh, where he attended St. John Evangelist and Sacred Heart Elementary Schools and Penn Hills High School. He graduated in 1968. Leonard served in the Navy and was honorably discharged, and subsequently attended Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics and was awarded an FAA Airframe and Power Plant Certification. He spent some of his early career in Kansas working for Boeing Aircraft and later worked for several airlines, including Pan American Airlines, which later merged into Delta Airlines, where he most recently worked as a flight engineer/instructor, training pilots on the Boeing 737 aircraft. Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Callie Watts, in addition to his parents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Tammy and her family of Fayetteville, Ga.; siblings, Theodore (Shirley) Watts of Meadville, and Shirley Girdano of Delmont; nephew, Ted Watts Jr. of Pittsburgh; nieces, Lisa (Greg) Laslo, of Lebanon, Pa., Angela (Ben) Gibbons of Cresson, Pa., and Danielle Giordano, of Texas; great-nephews, Dalton Viering, of New Cumberland, Pa., Brock Viering, of New York City, Caden Gibbons and great-niece Sydney Gibbons, of Cresson, Pa.; and several cousins and their families. Leonard was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed many games with his brother, Ted, and nephew, Ted Jr. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Leonard's life will be held at a future date.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 1, 2020.
