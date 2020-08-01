1/1
Leonard F. Watts
1950 - 2020-07-27
Leonard Frederick Watts, 70, of Fayetteville, Ga., entered eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020. Leonard was born Feb. 28, 1950, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Leland and Fortunata (Signore) Watts. He grew up in Pittsburgh, where he attended St. John Evangelist and Sacred Heart Elementary Schools and Penn Hills High School. He graduated in 1968. Leonard served in the Navy and was honorably discharged, and subsequently attended Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics and was awarded an FAA Airframe and Power Plant Certification. He spent some of his early career in Kansas working for Boeing Aircraft and later worked for several airlines, including Pan American Airlines, which later merged into Delta Airlines, where he most recently worked as a flight engineer/instructor, training pilots on the Boeing 737 aircraft. Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Callie Watts, in addition to his parents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Tammy and her family of Fayetteville, Ga.; siblings, Theodore (Shirley) Watts of Meadville, and Shirley Girdano of Delmont; nephew, Ted Watts Jr. of Pittsburgh; nieces, Lisa (Greg) Laslo, of Lebanon, Pa., Angela (Ben) Gibbons of Cresson, Pa., and Danielle Giordano, of Texas; great-nephews, Dalton Viering, of New Cumberland, Pa., Brock Viering, of New York City, Caden Gibbons and great-niece Sydney Gibbons, of Cresson, Pa.; and several cousins and their families. Leonard was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed many games with his brother, Ted, and nephew, Ted Jr. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Leonard's life will be held at a future date.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
AUG
7
Memorial service
03:00 PM
The Chapel Jonesboro,
Funeral services provided by
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
2047 HIGHWAY 138
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 210-2700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO

July 30, 2020
Lenny and I worked at 3 airlines together, became instructors the same day, shared an apartment when we came to Georgia, traveled and taught domestically and internationally together, were business partners, and probably the last ones to admit we were still Miami Hurricanes' fans. He was a very accomplished man, liked by so many, and an old friend. He is and will be missed.
Brian Murphy
Friend
July 30, 2020
Lenny and I rode together for two years to school at Pittsburgh Institute Of Aeronautics and worked at Boeing in Wichita Kansas and we then got jobs in Miami, Me at Eastern and Lenny at Pan Am. after the shutdown of EAL and Delta buying Pan Am he moved to Atlanta with Delta. A true friend, many memories, even though we were miles apart we kept in contact. I will surly miss him. Always, John
John Hinde
Friend
July 30, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Hinde
July 30, 2020
It was a pleasure knowing and working with Lenny. He will be greatly missed. Thoughts and prayers for your family.
Jason Wells
Coworker
July 30, 2020
Lenny was a good man and will be missed. He always had a smile, this help me put a smile on for the rest of the day.
Tom Bussiere
July 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bob Thomas
Coworker
July 29, 2020
Tammy, we are so sorry for your loss. Lenny was a good man.
Steve Dent
Coworker
July 29, 2020
Tammy and family,
Lenny will me missed, he was a good friend, excellent instructor and mentor. Condolences to the entire family.
Chris Watson
Coworker
July 29, 2020
To Tammy, family and friends my deepest condolences. May God be with you today and the coming days ahead.
Emily Bridges
Friend
July 29, 2020
I had the pleasure to work with Lenny for many years on the M88/90 program. Imagine if you will Lenny teaching Chinese students through an interpreter which he frequently did. We always had a great time and I will miss his presence around the coffee mess where we would frequently catch up on life’s rollercoaster. Rest well my friend.
Randy Weston
Coworker
July 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss!
Friend
Friend
July 28, 2020
Lenny's kind spirit will be missed.He puts up a tough front until you break in.
Lisa Wilson
Friend
July 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You will be missed Lenny.
Marie Wagner
Coworker
July 28, 2020
You all are in our thoughts an prayers .
David & Joyce Pafford
Acquaintance
