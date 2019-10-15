Home

Leonard Forman Obituary
Leonard Forman, 86, of Economy Borough, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband for almost 61 years of Patricia (Eastwood) Forman; loving father of Michael Forman, Jeffrey Forman, Brenda Forman and Lynn (Greg) Plizga; grandfather of Ann Forman, Thomas Forman and Mikayla Martin; great-grandfather of two; and brother of the late Judith Hooker.
There will be no visitation. Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Brother's Brother, 1200 Galveston Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. www.brothersbrother.org.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Oct. 15, 2019
