Leonard Joseph "Leo" Puma, 94, of McKeesport and West Palm Beach, Fla., died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. He was born March 18, 1925, in Lorain, Ohio, and is the son of the late Samuel and Rose Marino Puma. He served in the Navy during World War II and received honors for his service. He was a member of St. Patrick Church, in McKeesport. He was a retired member of Iron Workers Local No. 3 for 71 years and was elected and served as president for 12 years. He then was the business manager for the Pittsburgh Building Trades for the following 12 years. He was an accomplished Union Rights activist and devoted much of his life to the cause. After retirement, he was a PA State Constable. He was a member of the former McKeesport Elks Club, the Eleventh Ward Club, the Italian Heritage Society, the Renzie Seniors and the White Oak American Legion. He was a devoted family man and is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Ann Vallus Puma; son, Mark (Harriet Walsh) Puma, of North Huntingdon; daughter, Lisa Puma, of Alexandria, Va.; grandchildren, Nicole and Gianna Puma; and sister, Josephine Shaw, of Lorain, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Nicholas and Charles Puma.
Family and friends will be received from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Burial with military honors will follow.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 5, 2019