Lila Groff Nettrour, 77, of Gibsonia, died Monday, June 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Lewis F. Nettrour, M.D.; mother of John F. (Alicia) Nettrour M.D. and Barbara Anne Nettrour; sister of Dennis A. Groff, Barbara A. Larsen and the late James Groff; aunt of Angie R. Larsen, M.D., Tere Doppman and Jeffrey Larsen, M.D.; and daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Ellen Groff. Lila was the past chairperson of both the Life Science Department at Allegheny Community College North Campus and the North Hills YMCA. "We loved her and will miss her."
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, www.simonsfuneralhome.com. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John's Lutheran Church of Highland, 311 Cumberland Road. Please meet at church.
Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Special Olympics Allegheny County, www.so-ac.org; Baierl YMCA, www.pittsburghymca.org; Passavant Foundation, www.passavanthospitalfoundation.org; or CCAC Scholarship Fund, www.ccac.edu.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from June 11 to June 12, 2019