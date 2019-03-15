Lillian K. Mussel, 94, of Sarver, formerly of Milltown, N.J., passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. Born Nov. 2, 1924, in Jersey City, N.J., she was the daughter of Alexander Spielman and Katherine Lohman Spielman. Lillian had been a secretary at the Milltown School System in New Jersey and had worked for the Boy Scouts of America, where she had been assistant of the editor of Boy's Life Magazine. She was a member of United Methodist Church at Milltown, where she had served on various committees and had been a member of the women's group. She had been a hospital volunteer and a Cub Scout Leader. Surviving are her daughter, Karen (Ron) Turkington, of Sarver; two sons, Thomas Mussel, of Bernardsville, N.J., and William Mussel; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William J. Mussel; and two brothers.

A celebration of her life for friends and family is being planned. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC. in Saxonburg was entrusted with arrangements.

www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary