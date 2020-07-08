1/1
Linda Fernekes
1938 - 2020-07-03
Linda Konold Fernekes, 82, died peacefully at her home in Arlington, Va., July 3, 2020. She is survived by her children, Kristen Fernekes and her husband, Joseph Billert, of Alexandria, Va., and Thomas Fernekes and his wife, Himes, of Vestavia Hills, Ala.; granddaughter, Collier Fernekes, of Washington, DC; grandson, Emmett Fernekes, of Vestavia Hills, Ala.; and her brother-in-law, niece and nephew. Linda was born March 22, 1938, in Verona, to Nelson Konold and Janet Milliken Konold. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Barbara Love, of Mt. Lebanon. Linda moved with her family to Birmingham, Ala., in the early 70s, where she lived for nearly four decades. She was a homemaker and later started her own daycare, providing care and love to scores of children over the years. She will be remembered for her love for her family, her wonderful sense of humor, strong Christian faith and love of the Steelers. She always expressed pride in her hometown of Pittsburgh and spoke frequently about her many friends there. The family wishes to thank all of the staff and caregivers that kept Linda safe and comfortable and suggests that those who would like to honor her memory support Culpepper Garden, the Arlington, Va., non-profit senior living community where Linda lived, Southminster Presbyterian Church in Vestavia Hills, Ala., or a mental health charity of their choice.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Jul. 8, 2020.
July 7, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Mrs. Fernekes passing. She was always so sweet when I would see her while I was growing up. I am praying for you Kristen.
Theresa Ryan Ball
Classmate
July 7, 2020
Offering my deepest sympathy to the Fernekes family. May the God of all comfort strengthen you through this most difficult time.
Neighbor
