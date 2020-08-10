Linda M. Jarrett, 55, of Muddy Creek Township, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford. Born April 22, 1965, in Albany, Ga., she was the daughter of Charles Gaiser and the late Susan (Schenck) Gaiser. Linda enjoyed the beauty of nature and loved to spend her time gardening and bird watching. Above all, Linda cherished the time she spent with her family, who meant the world to her. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of seven years, Allan D. Jarrett; her father, Charles Gaiser; her sons, Michael and Nicholas Betti; her siblings, Paula Healey, Jenelle Gaiser and Darrin Gaiser; and her stepmother, Joanne Gaiser. In addition to her mother, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Gaiser. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063, with Pastor James F. Neal, officiating. The family kindly asks that personal facial protection be worn inside the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society
, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.