Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Finley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois A. Finley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois A. Finley Obituary
Lois Ann Finley, 89, of Cabot, beloved wife of 67 years to the late David T. Finley, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She is survived by her loving children, Deanna Finley, of Chicago, Ill., and David (Cheryl) Finley, of McCandless Township; sister of William Danklefsen, Dorothy Pattini and the late Ruth Anschuetz; grandmother of Derek and Devin Finley.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway.
www.simonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now