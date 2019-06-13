|
Lois Ann Finley, 89, of Cabot, beloved wife of 67 years to the late David T. Finley, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She is survived by her loving children, Deanna Finley, of Chicago, Ill., and David (Cheryl) Finley, of McCandless Township; sister of William Danklefsen, Dorothy Pattini and the late Ruth Anschuetz; grandmother of Derek and Devin Finley.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 13, 2019