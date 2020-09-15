1/1
Lois E. Stackiewicz
Lois Marie (Kosar) Stackiewicz, 91, of Monroeville, peacefully passed on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Lois was the daughter of the late Bohumil "Albert" and late Marie (Brantner) Kosar; devoted wife of the late Victor A. Stackiewicz; loving mother of MaryAnn (Robert) Nau, Victor (Rosella) Stackiewicz and Robert (Annamarie) Stackiewicz; adoring grandmother of Robert (Lori) Nau, Carrie (late Johnny) Christman, Kristin (Bill) Glasser, Michael (Missy) Stackiewicz, Michelle (Robert) Bugg and Andrew Stackiewicz. She was also a great-grandmother of 12. Lois was the beloved sister-in-law of Irene Stackiewicz, and Patty and Don McCloskey. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Lois enjoyed vacationing, fishing and bowling. She was a member of the Bohemian Club and St. Jude. Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Jude the Apostle Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Please meet at the church. Lois will be laid to rest beside her husband in Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery. Burial will be private. Due to the current health restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks or face coverings are required in the funeral home and church. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Sep. 15, 2020.
Alfieri Funeral Home
Guest Book

September 14, 2020
Out most sincere condolences. She was a great lady
Valerie (Pricener) Slavic and Tommy
Friend
