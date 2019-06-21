Lois M. (Mowry) Rennie, 88, of Elizabeth and Port St. Lucie, Fla., passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born Aug. 7, 1930, on the Mowry family farm, in Jefferson Hills, and was the daughter of the late Paul and Erma (Beam) Mowry. She was the wife of the late Harvey Wesley Rennie Jr., who passed away Nov. 7, 2016. Lois was a member and church secretary of the Elizabeth United Methodist Church and was very active with the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Elizabeth Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and the Rio Lindo Garden Club of Port St. Lucie. She is survived by her son, Paul Wesley Rennie, of Confluence; daughters, Debbie (Dan) Giansante, of Elizabeth Township, and Jayne (Gary) McHugh, of Wantage, N.J.; sister, Evelyn Geyer, of Allison Park; sister-in-law, Lois Frischolz, of North Versailles; grandchildren, Matthew, Bryan, Joe, Jessica, Dylan, Connor and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Matthew, Mia, Marley, Brianna, Macie and Alex; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Charlotte Minnick and Doris Haines.

There is no visitation. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the Chapel of Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. The Rev. Tate Fulton will be officiating. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director.

