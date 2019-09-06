|
|
Lois R. Allen, of Wilkins Township, formerly of Edgewood and McKeesport, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Born in McKeesport in 1927, daughter of the late Ira Dayton and Mae Somers Allen, she graduated from McKeesport High School on D-Day, June 6, 1944. She graduated from Slippery Rock State Teacher's College (now Slippery Rock University) with majors in mathematics and English and a consuming love for playing tennis. She received an M.Ed. from Duke University. Miss Allen taught mathematics in public schools in Penn Hills, Edgewood, and at Langley High School. For 40 years, she taught mathematics at the Allegheny campus of the Community College of Allegheny County, where she considered her greatest reward to be helping non-math students to understand, master, and appreciate mathematics. In 2008, she wrote her memoirs of McKeesport, "All We Really Needed: Growing up in a Pennsylvania Steel Town During the Great Depression." In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Laura E. Bowers and Anna Mae Allen; and brother, Ira Dayton Allen Jr. She is survived by her nephew, John W. Bowers; sister-in-law, Lorna Moag Allen; nieces, Lisa Plata, Lois Jean Lane and Susan Sciullo, and Lorna Montgomery; nephews, Blaine Allen, Scott Seiler, John Bowers, Jr. and Darin Bowers; and best friends, Vicki Gizzi Beynon, and the late Ann Ribar Nieser, Mary Jane Carrera McGowan, and Helen Layne.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until a 2 p.m. service Saturday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC., 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville PA, 15146, 412-856-4747.
Memorial contributions may be made to McKeesport Heritage Center, 1832 Aboretum Drive, McKeesport, PA 15132 or the Edgewood Library, 1 Pennwood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218, or a . www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Sept. 6, 2019