1/1
Lois R. Germanos
1935 - 2020-11-09
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Rae (Kontulis) Germanos, 85, of Pittsburgh, peacefully fell asleep to the Lord Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. Born Jan. 14, 1935, in New York City, she was the daughter of the late John and Anne Kontulis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Athanasios V. Germanos, and her son, William Germanos. She was the loving mother of Tina (Raymond) Jack, Tom (Joanne) Germanos and Lori (Jim) Thomas. Lois was a homemaker and a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. She was the proud grandmother of Sarah (Mario) Ciotola, Raymond Jack, Arielle Emme, Demetri, Chloe and Maximos Germanos, Jim (Danielle) Thomas, Jeremy (Shireen) Thomas, Jessica Thomas and Jewel Thomas; and great-grandmother of Amara, Nico, Lillian and Lucy. She will be remembered for her honesty, humor, delicious home cooking and love of music. She will truly be missed. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon Thursday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 985 Providence Blvd. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Arrangements are by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. www.simonsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simons Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved