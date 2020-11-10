Lois Rae (Kontulis) Germanos, 85, of Pittsburgh, peacefully fell asleep to the Lord Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. Born Jan. 14, 1935, in New York City, she was the daughter of the late John and Anne Kontulis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Athanasios V. Germanos, and her son, William Germanos. She was the loving mother of Tina (Raymond) Jack, Tom (Joanne) Germanos and Lori (Jim) Thomas. Lois was a homemaker and a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. She was the proud grandmother of Sarah (Mario) Ciotola, Raymond Jack, Arielle Emme, Demetri, Chloe and Maximos Germanos, Jim (Danielle) Thomas, Jeremy (Shireen) Thomas, Jessica Thomas and Jewel Thomas; and great-grandmother of Amara, Nico, Lillian and Lucy. She will be remembered for her honesty, humor, delicious home cooking and love of music. She will truly be missed. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon Thursday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 985 Providence Blvd. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Arrangements are by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. www.simonsfuneralhome.com
