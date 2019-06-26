Home

Lois Dick
Lois W. Dick


Lois W. Dick, 89, of Elizabeth, Pa. and Conway, S.C., passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was born May 10, 1930, in Wheatland, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Abner Vern and Dorothy Dale Bugher Work. She was the wife of the late James Marshall Dick, who passed away March 17, 2011. Lois worked many years as an elementary school teacher for both the Clairton and Elizabeth Forward School Districts. She was a member and former deacon of Round Hill Presbyterian Church, and a member of Queen Aliquippa Daughters of the American Revolution. She is survived by her daughters, Jane Ochsenbein and Carrie Hanno; son-in-law, Chris Ochsenbein; and grandson, James Hudak III. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Samuel C. (the late Wilda) Work and Phillip L. (the late Nancy) Work.
There is no visitation. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Funeral service took place Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Round Hill Presbyterian Church, Elizabeth Township. The Rev. Matthew Stith officiated. Interment followed at Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Round Hill Church Food Pantry. Condolences may be made at GilbertFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 26, 2019
