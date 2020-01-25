Home

Hunter Edmundson Striffler Funeral Home
600 Market St.
McKeesport, PA 15132
412-678-6191
Lois Y. Deaton


1928 - 12
Lois Y. Deaton Obituary
Lois Y. Deaton, 91, of White Oak, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. She was born Dec. 10, 1928, in McKeesport. She is the daughter of the late William and Ethel Kimling Yotter and the wife of the late Daniel Harry Deaton. She is a member of Calvin Presbyterian Church, a fantastic seamstress and loved vacationing and sailing with her husband, Daniel, in Hilton Head, S.C. She is survived by her son, David (Elizabeth) Deaton, of White Oak; grandchildren, Emily, Sarah and Katie; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Daniel, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Deaton.
Services were held yesterday at HUNTER-EDMUNDSON-STRIFFLER FUNERAL HOME, 600 Market St., McKeesport, PA 15132, (412-678-6191).
Condolences may be made at www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 25, 2020
