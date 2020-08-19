Lorraine (Miller) Boyd passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in her home in Medina, Ohio. Born April 11, 1926, in Pittsburgh, she was the third child of John H. Miller and Ruth (Watson) Edna. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her sister, Marian Hackney, and brothers, Howard Miller (Gladys) and Jack Miller (Bobby). She graduated from Newark High School. Then, in 1944, she returned to Pittsburgh and lived in Sewickley where she "spotted" and then met her beloved husband, Richard F. Boyd (Dick) in 1945, (deceased in 2000), they married in 1952. An accomplished singer, she studied voice for 13 years in Pittsburgh, sang on the KDKA radio at age 3 and 19 on TV. She auditioned at Julliard but chose the love of her husband over her singing career. She and her husband moved multiple times due to his career, making friends across the country. Family was everything and she and Dick loved the time they spent with their siblings and cherished the relationships they enjoyed with their nieces and nephews. Her work experience spanned administrative roles, but she often boasted about being trained by the Navy on LSTs as a welder during World War II at the age of 18. Of all her work experiences, she loved most her time as a teacher's aide, working with children with differing abilities at Frederick Roehm Middle School and Berea Children's Home (both in Berea, Ohio) and working at Old Phoenix Bank in Medina, Ohio. Her volunteer experiences included Welcome Wagon, PTA, Girl Scouts, United Way and various churches but she cherished her work at the Medina Hospice Thrift Store until she was in her late 80's, where she enjoyed engaging with customers and met life-long friends. She deeply cherished her 48 years with Dick, the love of her life, who according to her, "was the closest thing to a perfect human being there ever was." In the early years, they enjoyed camping with friends and family across New England and the Western US. After their retirement, they enjoyed traveling in Europe with friends. Theirs was a love story she shared daily. We celebrate that they are finally together again. Lorraine was outrageous, funny, boisterous, loving and caring. She impacted every life she touched. Her "larger than life" personality will be missed by so many including daughters, Cindy Crise (Tom), Jani Groza (Jeff) and grandchildren of whom she was so proud, Kelly Bray (Mike), Adam Wiggins, Jordan Shultz, Jillian Robinson (Tyler), Morgan Shultz, Ryan Crise (Beth), Erin Hess (Eric), Jessica Wiedemann (Nate), Justin Groza and Jenny Groza, and 10 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family extends their deep appreciation to the healthcare providers at Western Reserve Masonic Community for the love and care they provided to Lorraine and continue to provide to all residents, especially during this unprecedented pandemic. Lorraine's celebration of life will be scheduled for May 1, 2021. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family suggests that individuals send a note to a resident of an assisted living/nursing facility or a neighbor who may be isolated from loved ones due to this pandemic. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.waitefuneralhome.com
