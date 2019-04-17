Home

Lorraine M. Chuba, 86, of West Homestead, passed away peacefully Friday, April 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward A. Chuba; mother of Edward J. (Nancy) Chuba, of West Homestead, and Mary Jo (Scott) Wucher, of Upper St. Clair; grandmother of Andrew and Raymond Chuba, and Chase Wucher; and sister of Joan Gurgac. Those who knew and loved Lorraine know that she was a kind and wonderful listener, and an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, especially for her Pirates. She most enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandsons. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at ManorCare Whitehall for the loving care and for making her a part of their family.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, 15236. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 22, in the funeral home chapel.
Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
