Lorraine Qualk, 90, of Pleasant Hills, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Lorraine was the beloved mother of Lester F. (Sue) Qualk Jr., Connie (Pete) Vicente, and Brenda (Jim) Ganopulos; cherished grandmother of Lauren (Nick) Marburger, Lindsey Qualk, Jarrod Qualk, Meredith Vicente, Peter Vicente, Nicholas Ganopulos, and Cole Ganopulos; loving great-grandmother of Liam Marburger; and sister of Wayne Campbell and Mary Louise Schoch. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Lester F. Qualk Sr.; brothers, John "Leonard" Campbell, Edward Campbell, and Wilbur Campbell; as well as her sister, Mildred Rounds. She was also preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Campbell. Lorraine was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved to spend time with her family, especially during holidays and traveling on family vacations. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, 15236. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church. Please meet at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz
.