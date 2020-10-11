Louis Hunter Farmer Jr. died peacefully in Stuart, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the age of 85. Louis is survived by the love of his life and wife of 56 years, Caroline Avera Farmer; his son and daughter-in-law, Louis Hunter Farmer III and Katherine Ann Farmer, of Pittsburgh; his daughter and son-in-law, Caroline Farmer Kvitka and Andre Kvitka, of Belmont, Calif.; his sister, Elizabeth Farmer Draffin (Stephen); his grandchildren, Ethan Hunter Farmer, Benjamin Louis Farmer, Elizabeth Kate Farmer and Alexander Cole Kvitka; many nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law; lifelong friend and brother, John Burress; Clemson brothers, Dalton Truluck and Jerry Frank Crews; countless treasured friends; and beloved dog, Toby. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Hunter Farmer and Gladys Long Farmer; and his sister, Mary Remer Farmer Waguespack. Louis was born Nov. 14, 1934, in Anderson, S.C. He graduated from Anderson Boys High School. He attended Clemson College (now Clemson University), where he graduated in 1956 with a degree in pre-med. He was a member of the Pershing Rifle Drill Platoon, the Senior Platoon and Delta Sigma Nu. He was also a second lieutenant in the Army Rangers. Louis married Caroline (Carol) Lee Avera Feb. 15, 1964 in Atlanta, Ga. Louis' sister, Mary Remer (Remer) met Carol in Atlanta. When her brother Louis came for a visit, Remer set Louis and Carol up on a date. They honeymooned in Mt. Snow, Vt., where they learned to ski (skiing became one of the family's most-loved activities). Louis and Carol were newlyweds in New York City. Later they moved to Charlotte, where they welcomed their son, Hunter, in 1967, and their daughter, Caroline, in 1968. After a few years in Atlanta, Louis moved his family to Upper St. Clair, outside of Pittsburgh. They purchased a historic Will T. Fife home built in 1840. He and Carol lovingly restored the house on Old Washington Road. On weekends, Louis could be found on his riding mower tending to the house's 2.5 acres. Louis worked for Owens-Corning Fiberglass in his early career, in New York City, Charlotte, and Atlanta. In 1974, he purchased Findlay Refractories Co. in Washington, Pa. He served as president of the company until 1993. Later, he served as Chairman of the Board of Freedom Healthcare, a company that he started with his son. Louis was a passionate entrepreneur, investor and stock trader. He was involved in numerous ventures, including oil and gas wells, Quail Hill restaurant in Washington, Pa., and Mathnasium of Noe Valley, San Francisco. In Pittsburgh, Louis was a member of St. Clair Country Club, where he was an active golfer and paddle tennis player. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and Young Presidents' Organization (YPO). He was an avid skier, and his family enjoyed spending time at Snowshoe, W.Va., and taking trips to ski out west. He was passionate about Clemson and loved to watch Clemson Tigers football games. He was also a Pittsburgh Steelers season ticket holder. Louis achieved a lifelong dream of owning a sailboat. In 1991, he purchased a catamaran that he christened Lou's Change. He and Carol enjoyed sailing in Annapolis, Md., and then in Key Largo, Fla. They were active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Ocean Reef, Fla., and in the sailing and golf community there. They enjoyed sailing around Florida and to the Bahamas. Louis was happiest at the helm of his boat with the wind in his hair and his family and grandchildren along for the ride. He loved dancing the Jitterbug with Carol, listening to Johnny Cash and Hank Williams Jr., and telling stories. He lit up every room he ever entered. Louis lived his final years in Stuart, Fla. He was active in the Mens 9 Holers golf group at the Yacht and Country Club. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Clemson University. Please direct your gift in memory of Louis Hunter Farmer Jr., Class of 56 Academic Success Center. Gifts may be made online at iamatiger.clemson.edu/giving,
by phone at 864-656-5896, or by mail: Clemson University, Annual Giving Office, P.O. Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633. He had a booming voice and a heart of gold. He felt truly blessed and often said, "There, but for the grace of God, go I."