Louis John Merolli, 79, of Finleyville, passed over Jordan at 10:44 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Berta Adler Merolli; loving father of Bernadette (James) Merolli-Palma and Teri (Craig) Merolli-Reiche; dear stepfather of Laura (John) Webster; adoring grandfather of Angela, Adriana and Alicia Palma, Sarah Reiche, and Caitlin, Jack and Julia Webster; brother of Jean Levdansky; and uncle of Sharon (Richard) Palonis and Karen (Scott) Kelly. He was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Patricia Ruffing Merolli; parents, Giovanni and Teresa Merolli; and sister, Mary Agnes Merolli. Louis was born in West Elizabeth. He was a longtime member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Finleyville. Louis was a gentle giant, steady, soft and kind. He brought joy to his friends and family just by walking into a room. He was dearly loved by his family, an excellent grandfather, and will be sorely missed more than he could ever know.

Arrangements are entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL). A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 3609 Washington Ave., Finleyville, PA 15332, officiated by Father Gudewicz.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607, or the St. Francis of Assisi Church. Interment of urn will follow at a later date. "I am the resurrection and the life." (John 11:25-26)